Drones arrive in Taganrog and Kazan - video

In Kazan, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airport and there was no Internet amid a drone attack. In Taganrog, a company that produces parts for UAVs was probably hit

Taganrog (Photo: wikipedia.org)

In the evening of June 24 and on the night of June 25, Russia was attacked by drones. In particular, they flew over Taganrog and Kazan. This is reported by Russian propaganda resources, the Russian Ministry of Defense and local publics.

Acting Head of Rostov Region Yuriy Slyusar said that the roof of a building in Taganrog caught fire in the Forte Arena stadium due to a UAV crash, destroying a wall on an area of 30 square meters.

Russian propagandists suggest that the target in Taganrog was probably the Atlant Aero company, which manufactures aircraft.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, wrote that "something unknown" flew into the Atlant Aero plant .

He explained that it is an important hub in the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in components for combat drones and control systems.

He is involved in projects for the production of Orion drones, electronic warfare and digital integration systems for FPV strike drones and barrage munitions.

In Kazan, restrictions were imposed at the airport, and local publics reported that UAV debris had fallen on the territory of the residential complex.

Kazan was also without the Internet, only on the morning of June 25, local residents reported that the connection was restored after 20 hours of restrictions.

After midnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 22 allegedly downed or intercepted drones that attacked Belgorod, Bryansk, Saratov, Ulyanovsk regions, as well as Tatarstan and Crimea.

In the morning, the occupiers reported 18 more UAVs over Rostov region, Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Kursk and Bryansk regions, and the Black Sea.

Warning, the video contains profanity.