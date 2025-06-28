In Crimea, the SSU destroyed three helicopters and a "Pantsir-S1" belonging to the occupiers

In Crimea, the SSU destroyed three helicopters and a "Pantsir-S1" belonging to the occupiersspecified
On the night of June 27-28, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Kirovske military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with drones, destroying three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system, the SSU reported. A source in the SSU provided LIGA.net with video of the operation.
The SSU stated that fire strikes were carried out on the locations of aviation, air defense systems, ammunition storage facilities, as well as Russian reconnaissance and strike drones.
According to her, Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 multi-purpose and attack helicopters, as well as the Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile-gun system, have been destroyed.
Secondary detonation occurred at the airfield during the night, the special service noted.
REFINED. The previous version of this news contained a video provided by LIGA.net's interlocutor from the SSU as a recording of the results of the strike on this airfield. Later we received clarification from him that the video shows a different special operation. LIGA.net apologizes for this mistake.
The distance from the temporarily occupied "Kirovskoye" airfield to the front line is approximately 250 kilometers.
- On June 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian airfield "Marinovka" in the Volgograd region – four Su-34 fighter-bombers were hit.
- The operation involved the SSU, the Special Operations Forces, and other components of the Defense Forces. The Security Service stated that two Su-34s were destroyed, and two more aircraft were damaged.
- On June 28, a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) told LIGA.net that GUR strike drones attacked military facilities in Bryansk.