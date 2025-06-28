In Crimea, the SSU destroyed three helicopters and a "Pantsir-S1" belonging to the occupiers

Illustrative photo: SBU

On the night of June 27-28, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Kirovske military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with drones, destroying three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system, the SSU reported. A source in the SSU provided LIGA.net with video of the operation.

The SSU stated that fire strikes were carried out on the locations of aviation, air defense systems, ammunition storage facilities, as well as Russian reconnaissance and strike drones.