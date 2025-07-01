An explosion was heard in Izhevsk, Russia: Russians complain about a drone attack on a factory – video

Izhevsk (Photo: propaganda media)

An explosion was heard in the morning of July 1 in Izhevsk (Udmurt Republic in Russia). According to propaganda media, a drone may have attacked a defense enterprise.

The head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, reported at 09:00 (coinciding with Kyiv time) that one of the enterprises in Izhevsk had been attacked by drones.

According to him, all emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

Prior to this, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at Izhevsk Airport "for safety reasons," said Artem Korenyako, a representative of Rosaviatsiya.

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel Shot, citing local sources, reported that two explosions were heard. According to the channel, Ukrainian "Ljutiy" drones were allegedly used in the attack.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the "Kupol" electromechanical plant is located in Izhevsk, Russia.

"This is one of the main manufacturers of the Tor surface-to-air missile system and the Harpy-A1 strike UAVs for the Russian army," Kovalenko wrote.

The city also has a machine-building plant and a mechanical plant that produces small arms under the "Baikal" brand.

On June 23, the head of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) revealed details of Operation "Spiderweb," which targeted Russian military airfields deep behind enemy lines. According to him, they even had to bribe Russian customs officials.

On June 15, the General Staff reported that Ukraine had struck a drone factory in the city of Yelabuga, Tatarstan. This is more than 1000 km from Ukraine.