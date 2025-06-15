Ukraine struck a drone production plant in Tatarstan – General Staff
Ukrainian defenders struck one of the Russian strike drone production sites in Tatarstan, Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Combat work was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
The target was a UAV production facility in the city of Yelabuga in Tatarstan – this facility of the occupiers' military-industrial complex is used to manufacture, test, and launch strike drones across Ukraine, in particular against energy and civilian infrastructure, the General Staff emphasized.
"It has been confirmed that the weapons have reached the target area. The results are being confirmed," the military added.
The distance from Yelabuga to Ukraine is more than 1,000 kilometers:
- On the outskirts of Yelabuga is the so-called special economic zone "Alabuga", where , among other things, "shaheeds" are produced. Strikes on this location have been carried out before: in particular, on April 23, the General Staff reported the destruction of a plant in the Yelabuga district, which produces ~300 different UAVs per day. Drone attacks on the city were also reported on May 26 and June 10.
- The first attack on the UAV production plant in Yelabuga was carried out by the GUR in April 2024 (more details about this operation here).