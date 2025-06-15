Ukraine struck a drone production plant in Tatarstan – General Staff

The results of the strike are being clarified

Illustrative photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders struck one of the Russian strike drone production sites in Tatarstan, Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Combat work was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The target was a UAV production facility in the city of Yelabuga in Tatarstan – this facility of the occupiers' military-industrial complex is used to manufacture, test, and launch strike drones across Ukraine, in particular against energy and civilian infrastructure, the General Staff emphasized.

"It has been confirmed that the weapons have reached the target area. The results are being confirmed," the military added.

The distance from Yelabuga to Ukraine is more than 1,000 kilometers: