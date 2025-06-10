Russia attacked by drones. Explosions heard in Tatarstan, where drones are likely being assembled – video

Due to drone attacks, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at several airports

Tatarstan (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of June 2, Russia was attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in Nizhny Kamsk and Yelabuga, in Tatarstan. There is allegedly a factory there that produces "shaheeds", Russian propaganda media reports.

The Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that explosions were first heard in Nizhny Kamsk. Later, drones were spotted in Yelabuga, Saratov, and Tver.

As Mash reported to the Telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, the drones were flying towards the north of Tatarstan – there are factories there that probably produce drones.

The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, also reported a drone attack. According to him, one drone was allegedly shot down over the Tosnensky district.

"Restrictions on mobile communications and the Internet have been introduced in a number of areas," he added.

Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyako stated that restrictions were being imposed on the acceptance and release of aircraft at the Nizhny Kamsk airport, at Pulkovo in St. Petersburg, and at all Moscow airports.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 102 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly destroyed overnight over Russian regions.

It is reported that 46 drones were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region, 20 over the Belgorod region, nine over the Voronezh region, four each over the Kaluga region and the Republic of Tatarstan, three over the Moscow region, two each over the Leningrad, Oryol, and Kursk regions, and one over the Smolensk region.

Also, nine UAVs were allegedly shot down over temporarily occupied Crimea.