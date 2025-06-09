An attack by drones was reported in Cheboksary. A partner plant of the Russian Defense Ministry may have been affected - video

Alleged attack on VNIR-Press (Photo: occupiers' resources)

In the Chuvash Republic of Russia, drones allegedly attacked the city of Cheboksary. Two of them "crashed" on the territory of the VNIIR-Progress JSC plant, which cooperates with the Russian Defense Ministry, and it stopped working, said the head of the republic, Oleg Nikolaev.

According to him, on the morning of June 9, a drone attack was allegedly recorded in the region. There is no information on casualties or injuries.

Nikolenko said that two drones had "fallen" on the territory of the VNIIR plant, which led the company to suspend production to "ensure the safety of employees." Another drone allegedly fell in the fields of the Cheboksary and Krasnoarmeysky municipal districts.

The head of the region said that the situation is under control, and all the necessary services are "working in an enhanced mode.".

At the same time, Russian Telegram channels publish the moment one of the drones "crashed," first on the territory of the VNIIR plant. A fire probably broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

The VNIIR-Progress plant develops and manufactures electrical equipment and cooperates with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In particular, it produces Kometa satellite signal receivers to protect drones from electronic warfare (EW).

