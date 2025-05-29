Russia attacked by drones. Explosions in Moscow region, factory on fire in St. Petersburg: video

Due to drone attacks at two airports, the "Carpet" plan was also introduced

Illustrative photo (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of May 29, Russia was attacked by drones for the second day in a row. In particular, explosions were heard in various areas of the Moscow region, and a fire broke out at the Avangard plant in St. Petersburg, Russian officials and propaganda Telegram channels report.

As reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, at around 01:56 (the same time as Kyiv), an attack by three drones on the Moscow region was allegedly repelled.

Sobyanin also stated that there were "no serious damages or casualties" and that emergency services specialists were working at the site of the "fragments".

In addition, Sobyanin later stated that "according to preliminary information, there were no serious damages or casualties in the building on Vernadsky Avenue as a result of repelling the attack of an enemy drone."

The mayor's statement came amid reports online about damage to a house in the Mirax Park residential complex in southwest Moscow, which was allegedly hit by a drone.

Videos of explosions in Odintsovo, Moscow Region, have begun to appear online, where air defense forces shoot down drones over residential buildings.

Also, according to propaganda media, explosions were heard in the city of Aprelovka (in the Naro-Fominsk urban district of the Moscow region) and in the city of Zvenigorod (the administrative center of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region).

At around 01:50, Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyako announced the introduction of the so-called "Carpet" plan at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.

According to propaganda Telegram channels, 14 flights were delayed for departure and 20 for arrival.

At around 03:10, restrictions were lifted at Vnukovo Airport, but by morning they were reintroduced at Kaluga Airport.

Also, on the night of May 29, a fire broke out in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the territory of the Avangard plant, which specializes in the production of microelectronics and has the status of a strategic enterprise of Russia.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel SHOT, the fire broke out at around 01:00 in the premises where microcircuits were manufactured and assembled. A powerful column of thick black smoke rose above the fire site, and the flames covered an area of about 100 square meters.

"Fire extinguishing work is underway in a production building at 72 Kondratovsky Prospekt. A fire is burning on the 5th floor of a 6-story building, covering an area of 100 square meters," the St. Petersburg Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Local residents reported to Telegram channels about loud explosions that occurred before the fire.

Reference "Avangard" is a large research and production enterprise. It manufactures products of radio electronics, microcircuit engineering, devices, as well as basic designs for radio electronic equipment. The plant has the status of a Federal Research and Production Center and is included in the list of strategic and system-forming enterprises of the Russian Federation. "Avangard" is a large research and production enterprise. It manufactures products of radio electronics, microcircuit engineering, devices, as well as basic designs for radio electronic equipment. The plant has the status of a Federal Research and Production Center and is included in the list of strategic and system-forming enterprises of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, at the time of publication of the news, the Russian Ministry of Defense had not yet reported on the number of drones allegedly shot down.

On May 21, Ukrainian military personnel struck the Bolkhov Semiconductor Plant in the Oryol region of Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On the night of May 23, propagandists complained that Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, one flew over Yelts, Lipetsk Region, where the Energia plant is located.

Also, on the night of May 28, drones attacked the Kronstadt UAV development enterprise in Dubna, Moscow Region.