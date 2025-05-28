General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit several military enterprises in Moscow region at night

The Kronstadt Company (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

On the night of May 28, the defense forces struck important facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian occupiers. This was reported to by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the attack targeted the Kronstadt joint-stock company in Dubna, Moscow region. The company specializes in unmanned aerial systems and produces, among other things, Orion, Molniya, Inokhodets, Grom, Termit, Sirius and Helios drones, as well as ground control systems.

"Intensive work of the enemy air defense was observed in the area of the enterprise, the damage to the facility was confirmed," the military said .

The General Staff also confirmed that SBU drones had hit the Raduga plant in Dubno, which produces various types of missiles for the Russian army. In particular, they produce X-101/555, X-69, X-59MK missiles.

Also at night, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Angstrem joint-stock company, also in the Moscow region. This company develops and manufactures microelectronics that are widely used by Russian military-industrial enterprises.

It is noted that the target area was hit.

In addition, the day before, unmanned aerial vehicle forces successfully attacked the Dmitrievsky plant in Ivanovo region. The explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant, which produces organic chemicals: components of explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives for rocket and aviation fuel.

This plant supplies products to a number of Russian military-industrial enterprises.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on important enemy targets involved in ensuring Russia's armed aggression against our country continues," the General Staff summarized.

Illustration: General Staff