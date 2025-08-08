HUR attacks a Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region – source

As a result of the explosions in Afipsky, Russia's losses amounted to 12 soldiers, dozens were wounded, and equipment was destroyed, the interlocutor told LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: HUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region, said LIGA.net the interlocutor in the department.

According to him, on Friday morning, a military unit of the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Air Defense was attacked as a result of a HUR operation.

"Two explosions occurred near the checkpoint of the military unit, killing at least 12 Russian servicemen, injuring dozens of occupants and destroying equipment," the interlocutor said LIGA.net.

According to him, local resources and social media immediately reported two explosions in the village of Afipsky, the occupiers' special services blocked the area and introduced an "anti-terrorist operation" regime, and an accumulation of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles was observed at the scene:

Photo: one of the occupiers' Telegram channels

The interlocutor from HUR noted that in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, the invaders spread information that the explosion was allegedly caused by faulty gas cylinder equipment of the vehicle, and at the same time the Federal Security Service is trying to remove references to the incident in the media and social networks.

A post in one of the occupiers' Telegram channels (Screenshot: LIGA.net)

A post in one of the occupiers' Telegram channels (Screenshot: LIGA.net)

The aforementioned 90th Brigade, which was attacked as a result of a special operation, is involved in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions, the interlocutor said LIGA.net.

The distance from this military unit in Afipsky to the front line is more than 350 kilometers in a straight line.