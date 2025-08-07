General Staff confirms damage to Afip oil refinery in Krasnodar region

Fire starts at oil refinery as a result of a UAV hit

Afip refinery (Photo: Wikipedia)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of the Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

On the night of August 7, Russians complained about explosions in various cities in the region. The propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, citing locals, claimed that the Afip oil refinery had caught fire.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' facility. The General Staff noted that its annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons, which is 2.1% of Russia's total processing volume.

A fire engulfed a gas and gas condensate processing plant as a result of a UAV hit.

Units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed the combat mission.

The Defense Forces also attacked a number of other important targets – the results of combat operations are being clarified.