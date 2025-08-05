Budanov: Strikes against the occupiers' rear will continue until we end the war
Attacks on targets in the occupants' rear will continue until the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, says the chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the telethon.
"Every day something is banging, rumbling, and so on somewhere. And since I am a part of all this and knowing at least a little bit about the plan approved by our president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], I can tell you directly that everything will continue until we end this war," the military commander said.
He emphasized that Russia "needs to take all this seriously."
"Because, in the end, we have problems, but they [the occupiers] have the problems too," the HUR chief summarized.
On August 2 Ukraine strikes at oil refineries in the Samara and Ryazan regions at a time when Russia is facing a gasoline shortage. Reuters' sources say that even an export ban cannot completely offset this risk.
On the same day, Ukraine hit the oil depot and the Elektropribor plant, as well as airfield for storage of Shahed in Primorsko-Akhtarsk
- On August 3, drones attacked Sochi in the Krasnodar Territory and Voronezh Region, causing fires, in particular, at the oil depot in Adler. On August 4 Drones attacked Volgograd region – a fire broke out near the railway junction. On August 5, UAVs attacked Rostov region – a fire broke out at a railway station.
