Budanov: Strikes against the occupiers' rear will continue until we end the war

The head of the HUR noted that Russia "needs to take these attacks seriously"

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Attacks on targets in the occupants' rear will continue until the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, says the chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the telethon.

"Every day something is banging, rumbling, and so on somewhere. And since I am a part of all this and knowing at least a little bit about the plan approved by our president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], I can tell you directly that everything will continue until we end this war," the military commander said.

He emphasized that Russia "needs to take all this seriously."

"Because, in the end, we have problems, but they [the occupiers] have the problems too," the HUR chief summarized.