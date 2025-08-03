Drones have arrived in Sochi: a fuel depot is on fire, the airport has been shut down – photos, videos

Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot (Photo: Russian source)

On the night of August 3, drones struck Sochi in Krasnodar Krai and Voronezh Oblast in Russia. The attack resulted in fires, including one at an oil depot in Adler (a district of Sochi).

The attack on Sochi and the fire at the oil depot were reported by the mayor of Sochi, Andrey Proshunin, the governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to their data, one tank caught fire due to the alleged fall of drone debris. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that a tank with a volume of 2000 cubic meters caught fire..

The service also reported that debris allegedly damaged five garages in a garage cooperative and a store, where a fire also broke out.

Authorities did not specify which oil product warehouse was attacked. Eyewitnesses on social media report that the explosion occurred at the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot.

Sochi Airport was shut down overnight "for safety reasons" for more than two hours. After resuming operations, the carrier announced that it would take at least a day to resolve the consequences of the shutdown.

"Together with the airlines, we are doing everything possible to stabilize the regular schedule as quickly as possible, but this will take 1-2 days," the airport said.

The governor of Voronezh Oblast, Alexander Gusev, also reported a drone attack. According to him, 15 drones were allegedly shot down over Voronezh and the Liskinsky district of the region.

Fires reportedly broke out and private houses were damaged due to falling debris.