Russia and occupied Crimea were under massive drone attack at night: fires broke out – video

Explosions and burning in the Ryazan, Samara, Penza and Rostov regions of the aggressor state

Russian oil refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of August 2, a number of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by unknown drones. This was reported by the heads of Russian regions and propaganda resources. Videos showing explosions and fires are published by local publics.

According to the Shot propaganda resource, five to six explosions occurred in Ryazan at night.

The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, said that air defense and electronic warfare systems allegedly shot down drones over the territory of the Ryazan region. There were no casualties or damage to buildings.

According to him, the debris allegedly fell on the territory of the enterprise, the consequences are being eliminated.

The Russian resource ASTRA writes about a fire in Ryazan after a drone attack and publishes relevant photos. At the same time, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ reported a fire on the territory of the Ryazan oil refinery and published videos and photos.

Photo: ASTRA

Photo: ASTRA

It was also loud in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region. Around 03:00, a UAV threat was announced in the region. Mash propagandists, citing locals, reported that the first explosions occurred around 04:30, with at least 15 in total.

Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev says drones attacked an industrial enterprise in Novokuibyshevsk.

According to him, temporary restrictions on mobile Internet have been introduced in the region. Temporary restrictions on airplane arrivals and departures are in effect at Kurumoch Airport.

According to the Supernova+ Telegram channel, the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery came under attack. After the hit, a large-scale fire allegedly broke out at the enterprise.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

The UAV threat was also announced in the Penza region of Russia. Penza airport does not release or accept airplanes. Public transportation and the bus station have been suspended, said Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko.

Shot propagandists reported at least five explosions in the regional center. According to local residents, one of the drones was shot down by an air defense system over the forest. A cloud of smoke was seen at the site of the crash.

The Supernova+ Telegram channel claims that the Elektropribor enterprise came under attack. The video posted by the channel shows a drone hit and a large-scale fire.

Propaganda resources also reported explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They were heard in Feodosia and near Kerch. This information was confirmed by the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Krymskiy vetr. The occupied Crimea's governors did not comment on the information .

The propaganda resource ASTRA writes that smoke is observed in Feodosia after the explosions.

Drones also attacked the Rostov region. The governor of the region, Yuri Slyusar, said that one of the buildings of an enterprise in the village of Vuglerodovskoye, Krasnosulinsky district, caught fire. He claims that an employee was allegedly killed.

According to the propaganda outlet Shot, explosions were heard at night in Taganrog, Millerovo and other cities in the region. They claim that air defense was allegedly working.

On the night of July 31, drones attacked a radio plant in Penza.

Later it became known that the enterprise of the aggressor state was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine.