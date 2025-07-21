Zelenskyy announced strikes on Russian logistics to stop the "Shahed" terror

Every attack by the aggressor country reminds us of the need to strike deep into Russia, the president noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an intensification of long-range strikes against Russia in response to massive Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. He said this... stated / declared / said in the evening address.

"Today, the entire day is spent dealing with the consequences of the Russian strike on our cities, our Ukrainian communities. Various regions are affected: from Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Ivano-Frankivsk. There was a strong attack against Kyiv," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that after each wave of Russian strikes, the question arises of increasing the number of air defense systems and long-range strikes against Russia.

"If" Putin "They've gone so crazy about the 'Shahed' drones and terrorism, they're going to be left without logistics," the president said.

He added that everyone who works to limit Russia's potential in the war is working towards peace.