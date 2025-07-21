Zelenskyy announced strikes on Russian logistics to stop the "Shahed" terror
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an intensification of long-range strikes against Russia in response to massive Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. He said this... stated / declared / said in the evening address.
"Today, the entire day is spent dealing with the consequences of the Russian strike on our cities, our Ukrainian communities. Various regions are affected: from Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Ivano-Frankivsk. There was a strong attack against Kyiv," he said.
Zelensky emphasized that after each wave of Russian strikes, the question arises of increasing the number of air defense systems and long-range strikes against Russia.
"If" Putin "They've gone so crazy about the 'Shahed' drones and terrorism, they're going to be left without logistics," the president said.
He added that everyone who works to limit Russia's potential in the war is working towards peace.
- On July 15, The Washington Post reported that Trump considered the possibility the sending of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but decided to postpone this issue in case additional leverage is needed to pressure Putin.
- On July 17, the German Chancellor stated thatUkraine will receive long-range weapons. in the coming weeks and months, thanks to cooperation with Germany.
