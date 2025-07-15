Trump considered giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, but so far has limited himself to ATACMS – WP

The US President believes that Ukraine needs to increase pressure not only on Moscow, but also on St. Petersburg

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

The President of the United States Donald Trump He considered the possibility of sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, but decided to postpone the issue in case additional leverage was needed to pressure the Russian dictator. Vladimir PutinAbout this reports The Washington Post, citing a source familiar with the matter.

A source confirmed to the publication that the military aid package is worth approximately $10 billion. It will likely include authorization for the use of the 18 long-range ATACMS missiles currently in Ukraine at their full range of 300 km. The package may also include more ATACMS.

According to the source, Trump also considered the possibility of sending long-range, high-precision, multi-purpose Tomahawk cruise missiles, which proved their effectiveness during the attack on targets in Iran last month.

This issue was discussed back on Friday, July 11. However, the US President later decided to exclude the Tomahawk from the supply list.

According to the WP, these missiles could be deployed later if Trump needs additional leverage to influence Putin.

An interlocutor of the publication reported that during the last conversation with the president... by Volodymyr Zelenskyy Trump asked why Ukraine hadn't attacked Moscow. Zelenskyy reportedly replied that it would be possible if the appropriate weapons were available. To which the American leader noted that pressure needed to be increased not only on Moscow, but also on St. Petersburg.