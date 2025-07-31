The Penza radio electronics plant was attacked by SBU drones – source

At least 11 explosions occurred at the radio factory in Penz

Radio factory in Penza (Photo: Russian social media)

A radio factory in Penza was attacked by long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported... LIGA.net said a source in the SBU.

"This morning, long-range drones of the SBU staged a 'cotton-picking' operation at the Radiozavod plant, which is part of the Rostec corporation," the source said.

At least 11 explosions were recorded, after which a large fire broke out, the source said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the new production complex and warehouse facilities with components have been damaged at the enterprise.

"The SBU is systematically reducing Russia's ability to produce goods for its army. The summer season of targeting high-tech enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex is in full swing," said a representative of the SBU.

Oleg Melnichenko, Governor of Penza Oblast, Russia stated / declared / said, stating that "no destruction occurred at the plant".

The Penza Radio Plant produces automated combat control systems for various branches of the Russian armed forces: air defense, artillery, as well as mobile command posts based on armored vehicles and modern communication equipment.

Due to its work for the Russian defense industry, the plant is under international sanctions.

