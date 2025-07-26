SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol, Russia – source

Signal plant (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of July 26, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the Signal plant in Stavropol, one of Russia's largest manufacturers of radio electronics. About it LIGA.net said an SBU source.

One of the strikes hit building No. 2 (shop No. 5), which houses expensive imported equipment, such as CNC machines.

The second damage was recorded in building No. 1, which houses the radio-electronic devices workshop No. 17.

"Signal specializes in the production of various types of electronic warfare devices, radar, radio navigation equipment, and remote control equipment and works for the Russian military-industrial complex. The plant is under international sanctions.

"Each such defeat stops production processes and reduces the enemy's military potential. This work will continue," the SBU source said.

On the night of July 26, the Russians complained about a drone attack in Stavropol. Governor Vladimir Vladimirov claimed that the planes were "arriving on the territory of industrial facilities."