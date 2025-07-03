General Staff confirms damage to Energia plant in Lipetsk region: production is suspended

Defense forces strike at occupants' enterprise that produces batteries and accumulators for Iskander-M systems

завод енергія

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of July 3, the Defense Forces hit the Energia plant in Lipetsk region. As a result of the hit, production was halted.

At night, Russians complained about explosions in the Lipetsk region. The Russian propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA reported damage to the Energia plant in the city of Yelets.

The attack was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces. The General Staff noted that the company is engaged in the serial production of batteries and accumulators for the Russian Armed Forces' weapons.

Explosions were reported at the plant. Production has been suspended.

In particular, the plant produces batteries for universal planning and correction modules. This is a Russian development that transforms conventional free-fall bombs into guided bombs with increased accuracy and range.

In addition, the MIC enterprise produces batteries and accumulators for Iskander-M tactical missile systems, X-35U sea-launched cruise missiles, and power modules for specialized systems.

Caution, the video contains profanity!

The Russian enterprise Energia has already been under fire from the Defense Forces on the night of May 23.