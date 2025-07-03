"No windows in Energia. Russian Yelets under attack for the second time in two months – video"

Local publics are sharing photos and videos of the drone-damaged Energia plant, which Ukraine successfully shelled in May

АО Энергия (Иллюстративное фото - ресурс оккупантов)

On the night of July 3, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, they flew into Lipetsk and Yelets, where the Energia plant is located – this is the second time in two months. This was reported by Russian propagandists and the governor of the Lipetsk region, Ihor Artamonov.

Traditionally for the Russian authorities, Artamonov recognized only the "wreckage" of the drone, which allegedly fell on a private house in the Lipetsk district. A woman born in 1954 was killed, two more people were injured.

Another drone hits a section of an apartment building under construction in Yelets.

Later, Artamonov also reported that a drone had "crashed" in the parking lot of a company in Yelets, causing a fire that has allegedly been extinguished. Employees of the nearest workshops have been evacuated.

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA reported damage on the territory of the Energia plant.

"Eyewitness footage shows that one of the UAVs hit the asphalt near the plant, and a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise itself. ASTRA has geolocated the footage: the photos and video really show the territory of the Energia plant, as well as its main building," the propagandists said .

The Russian Defense Ministry reported 10 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs over the Lipetsk region. In total, the aggressor country's military department counted 69 drones over Russia on the night of July 3 .

"There are no windows in Energia, all the cars are fucked," an eyewitness comments in one of the videos.

Attention, the video contains profanity.

Reference Energia is one of Russia's largest producers of chemical power sources. The company is the only manufacturer of batteries for planning and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs. The company also produces batteries for Iskander-M tactical missile systems, sea-launched cruise missiles and a number of universal batteries used in power supply systems for special equipment.