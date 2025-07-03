SBU drones struck enemy ammunition depots in the rear near Kartsyzk

Ukrainian drones struck a ammunition depot in the village of Velyke Orikhove near the town of Khorsyzsk, which has been occupied since 2014

SBU (Illustrative photo: SBU press service)

The Security Service of Ukraine has confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot behind enemy lines by drones – in the village of Velyke Orikhove, near Kartiysk, Donetsk region.

Starting at 10:00 PM on July 2, explosions were heard at the warehouses, followed by a powerful secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire.

Kharzysk is located near the temporarily occupied (since 2014) cities of Makiivka and Donetsk and has important strategic significance because it is used by the Russians as a rear base.

The occupiers have placed command posts, logistics centers, and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets, the SBU emphasized.

The distance to Ukrainian-controlled territory is at least about 50 km.

Kharzysk on the DeepState map

Warning: This video contains profanity.