SBU drones struck enemy ammunition depots in the rear near Kartsyzk
The Security Service of Ukraine has confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot behind enemy lines by drones – in the village of Velyke Orikhove, near Kartiysk, Donetsk region.
Starting at 10:00 PM on July 2, explosions were heard at the warehouses, followed by a powerful secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire.
Kharzysk is located near the temporarily occupied (since 2014) cities of Makiivka and Donetsk and has important strategic significance because it is used by the Russians as a rear base.
The occupiers have placed command posts, logistics centers, and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets, the SBU emphasized.
The distance to Ukrainian-controlled territory is at least about 50 km.
Warning: This video contains profanity.
- On June 30, a Russian military facility was attacked in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.
- On the night of July 1, loud explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, resulting in fires.