Russians report massive drone attack in Luhansk – video
Loud explosions were heard in the night of July 1st in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, resulting in fires. This is reported by the occupiers and propaganda media.
The occupiers counted about 20 drones in the sky over Luhansk. They also announced a "precautionary regime" in Krasny Luch, Lutuhyne, Sverdlovsk, Sukhodilsk, and Bilokurakyne.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Counteracting Disinformation, the "logistics of the Russians are burning" in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.
On the evening of June 30, it was reported that a Russian military facility was attacked in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Strikes were also reported in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Yasynuvata.
- On the night of June 27-28, the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Kirovskoye military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea with drones. The special service reported the destruction of three helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system .