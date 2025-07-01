Russians report massive drone attack in Luhansk – video

Following the attack, a "precautionary regime" was introduced in several cities of Luhansk Oblast.

Illustrative photo (Photo: propaganda media)

Loud explosions were heard in the night of July 1st in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, resulting in fires. This is reported by the occupiers and propaganda media.

The occupiers counted about 20 drones in the sky over Luhansk. They also announced a "precautionary regime" in Krasny Luch, Lutuhyne, Sverdlovsk, Sukhodilsk, and Bilokurakyne.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Counteracting Disinformation, the "logistics of the Russians are burning" in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

On the evening of June 30, it was reported that a Russian military facility was attacked in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Strikes were also reported in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Yasynuvata.