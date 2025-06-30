Russian headquarters attacked in Donetsk – photos, video

Preliminary reports indicate that the strike caused a fire at the headquarters of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

Consequences of the strike on Donetsk (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

A concentration of Russian troops has been attacked in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"Precision work on Russians in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. It's very lucrative there," he wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate that a fire broke out at the headquarters of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces as a result of the strike.

Warning: The video contains profanity.

