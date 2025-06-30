Russia has declared a missile threat at a distance of 600 kilometers from the front line

A missile threat has been declared in the city of Akhtubinsk, Astrakhan Oblast, Russia – about 600 kilometers from the front line. This announcement was published by the city's mayor, Alexander Sivakov.

A red alert has been issued in the city due to the threat of a missile attack, he wrote.

Meanwhile, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been introduced at Astrakhan airport, according to Russian propagandists from RIA Novosti.

The distance from Akhtubinsk to the line of active hostilities is about 600 kilometers:

Akhtubinsk – white marker, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)

There are currently no further details about the situation in the city, nor is it known what exactly caused this missile threat.

A military air base belonging to the occupiers is located 2 kilometers from Akhtubinsk. The last attack on this facility took place in June 2024 – the Main Intelligence Directorate reported the destruction of two of the most modern Russian Su-57 fighter jets. This was the first successful strike against such aircraft in history.

In June 2025, after the Security Service of Ukraine's special operation "Spiderweb" to strike the Russian strategic aviation, the invaders began to build shelters for aircraft at this and other bases.

North of Akhtubinsk, at a distance of ~45 kilometers, is the Kapustin Yar test site, from which the Russians attacked Dnipro with the "Orehnik" missile in November 2024. Testing of this weapon system also takes place there.

UPDATED. The city mayor announced the end of the threat at 00:18 local time (23:18 in Kyiv). At the same time, the occupiers wrote that there is allegedly "a possibility of provocations from the enemy."