Ukrainian intelligence confirms damage to two Russian Su-57 jets 600 km from border
During a June 8 attack on the Akhtubinsk air base in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, several Russian multirole Su-57 fighter jets were hit, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), confirmed during a television marathon.
He noted that the attack took place almost 600 km from the Ukrainian border.
Currently, Yusov stated that the intelligence can confirm significant damage to one Su-57 jet and lighter damage to another, which may be repairable by the occupiers in a shorter time frame.
"Nevertheless, the fact remains: this is the first time that Su-57 jets have been hit, and it is the first time that two such 'new' Russian fighter jets have been hit at once," Yusov added.
