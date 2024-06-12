Ukrainian intelligence confirms damage to two Russian Su-57 jets 600 km from border

The attack took place on June 8, and since then, additional reconnaissance has been underway to determine whether several occupiers' fighters were damaged

During a June 8 attack on the Akhtubinsk air base in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, several Russian multirole Su-57 fighter jets were hit, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), confirmed during a television marathon.

He noted that the attack took place almost 600 km from the Ukrainian border.

Currently, Yusov stated that the intelligence can confirm significant damage to one Su-57 jet and lighter damage to another, which may be repairable by the occupiers in a shorter time frame.

"Nevertheless, the fact remains: this is the first time that Su-57 jets have been hit, and it is the first time that two such 'new' Russian fighter jets have been hit at once," Yusov added.

