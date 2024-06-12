Ukrainian forces destroy radars of S-400 and S-300 systems in occupied Crimea – General Staff

Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea

S-300 (Photo: Russian media)

Overnight, the Defense Forces attacked Russian S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The damage to two has been confirmed, the information about the third is being clarified, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military launched a group missile attack on one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile division near Belbek, as well as two S-400 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Belbek and Sevastopol. Hits in target areas have been confirmed.

As a result of the attack, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed, the information about the third is being clarified, the General Staff noted.

In addition, the military recorded further detonation of munitions in all three areas of deployment of anti-aircraft missile divisions of Russia.

Map: Deepstate

At night, Russian propaganda channels claimed "repelling a missile attack," noting that "no objects were damaged."

On Monday, the Defense Forces hit Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On May 23, the General Staff reported the destruction of the Russian S-400 and Su-25 attack aircraft.

On the night of May 30, the SBU drones "shut. down" the Nebo SVU radar system in Crimea, the cost of which is about $100 million.

Defense Forces successfully hit a Russian ferry crossing in Crimea with ATACMS missiles.