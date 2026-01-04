German far-left group claims responsibility for Berlin blackout

The group released details of the arson attacks and called it "an act of self-defense and international solidarity"

Blackout in Berlin (Photo: EPA/Filip Singer)

The far-left group Vulkangruppe has claimed responsibility for the power outage in Berlin, Germany. This was reported by reports Tagesspiegel.

The police confirmed the authenticity of the letter from the left-wing extremist group and launched an investigation. A special investigative team called "Spannung" (Tension) was created for this purpose.

Berlin's mayor, Kai Wegner, also confirmed that the attack was carried out by left-wing extremists and stressed the importance of the investigation. According to him, intensive work is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"All of this happened yesterday morning. We have a letter of confession. Now it needs to be carefully examined," Wegner said.

City announced A state of emergency has been declared, and the German Armed Forces are arriving to provide assistance.

Members of the Vulkangruppe claim to have acted in the alleged interest of society, and that the arson of the cables was directed "against the greed for energy" and the growing influence of technology companies.

The statement also said that the attack on the power plant was "an act of self-defense and international solidarity" with those who "defend the Earth and life." The group shared details of the arson, explaining how it used steel rods to create a short circuit.