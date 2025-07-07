Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate attacked a refinery in Krasnodar Krai – source

A drone strike hit one of the technological workshops of the Ilichevsk Refinery

Ilyskyi oil refinery (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

On Monday, July 7, long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked an oil refinery belonging to the occupiers. This was reported to LIGA.net by a source in the Security and Defense Forces.

According to him, Ukrainian drones struck the Shamara-named Ilnsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

The source added that as a result of the drone attack on the facility, one of the company's production workshops was hit. Local media also confirm the damage to the plant.

Ilysky Refinery is an oil refinery located in Krasnodar Krai, and is among the leading oil refining companies in the Southern Federal District of Russia. The company is engaged in the receiving, storage, and processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, as well as the shipment of finished products by road and rail.

This plant is part of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state and is directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

This is not the first attack on this plant. On February 17, 2025, an attack was reported on the Ilovsky Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya station in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. The station ceased operation after the strike.

On February 18, the General Staff confirmed the strike on the Ilichevsk Refinery. A fire broke out at the plant after the impact.