SBU, special forces strike Ilsky oil refinery, Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia

As a result of the attack, the largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia has been shut down

Ilsky oil refinery (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces attacked the Ilsky oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region using drones, a source in the SBU told LIGA.net.

According to the source, the strike targeted two key facilities serving Russia's military-industrial complex.

At least 20 explosions were recorded at the Ilsky refinery, sparking a fire confirmed even by local authorities. The facility houses six oil processing units with a total capacity of 6.6 million tons per year.

SBU drones had previously struck this refinery in February 2024, damaging a primary oil processing unit worth $50 million, the source confirmed.

He also confirmed a successful strike on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, the largest facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia.

As a result of the attack, the station was shut down and taken out of operation. Oil is currently being rerouted around the facility, according to the consortium.

"Russian oil refineries and pumping stations are entirely legitimate targets. They not only support Russia's defense sector and supply fuel to enemy troops but are also crucial to the Russian economy, which finances the war through excess oil revenues. That's why drone visits to these facilities will continue," the LIGA.net source said.

The Ilsky refinery is located about 350 km from the front line, while the Kropotkinskaya station is approximately 400 km away.