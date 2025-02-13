Russia faced a massive overnight drone attack, with multiple regions reporting strikes, including Lipetsk Oblast, according to Governor Igor Artamonov.

At 3:20 AM, Artamonov reported a mass drone incursion, with air defense forces responding.

Later, he confirmed that debris from the drones had fallen on two private properties and at the Lipetsk Aeration Station, injuring one employee.

Despite the damage, the station's operations were not disrupted, the governor сдфшьув.

Several districts in Lipetsk experienced power outages, which were later restored.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted and shot down 83 drones.

According to their report, 37 drones were downed over Bryansk Oblast, 12 each over Kursk and Lipetsk oblasts, nine over Tver Oblast, three each over Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk, and Voronezh oblasts, and one over Rostov Oblast.

Recently, Ukraine has been regularly targeting military facilities across Russia.

Overnight on Monday, Ukraine conducted another major strike, with the General Staff confirming damage to an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast.