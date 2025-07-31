Drones strike Penz, radio factory is on fire – photos, videos

Radio factory in Penza (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

On the night of July 30-31, drones attacked the Russian city of Penza, hitting an industrial facility. This was reported by the governor of Penza Oblast, Oleg Melnichenko. According to... in words According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the factory in question is the Penza Radio Plant.

According to Melnychenko, the "Drone Danger" regime was declared in the Penza region around 01:00. Mobile internet was shut down in the region.

In the morning, the governor wrote that "one of the industrial enterprises" had been attacked. According to him, there was no destruction, but a fire broke out on the enterprise's territory. As of the morning, the aftermath was still being dealt with.

In its daily report, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged shooting down of 32 drones overnight in five Russian regions and Crimea. The Penza region is not included in the list.

According to Kovalenko, the Penzenskoye Joint Stock Company "Radiozavod" was attacked, which specializes in the production of modern communication equipment for the Russian armed forces.

In particular, the radio plant manufactures mobile command and control systems; automated combat control systems; radio stations for the Ground Forces, Airborne Forces and Strategic Rocket Forces of Russia, and modernized command and staff vehicles based on armored vehicles.

"An important enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex," Kovalenko wrote.