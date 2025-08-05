According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a total of seven drones allegedly attacked Rostov region

Rostov region (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of August 5, drones attacked the Rostov region. The strike caused a fire at the Tatsinskaya railway station.

According to the interim governor of Rostov region, Yuliy Slyusar, the military allegedly repelled a massive air attack in the Rostov region.

According to him, the drones were "destroyed" in Bila Kalytva, Tatsyn, Chortkiv and Millerovo districts. A substation caught fire in the village of Verkhnetalovka in Millerovo district.

Instead, Slyusar claims that a shed in the yard of a private house in the village of Tatsynska caught fire.

However, as reported by the propaganda Telegram channel Astra, citing locals, a fire broke out near the local railway station after the attack.

The fire was burning near the local railway station and elevator.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense has already reported that 24 drones were allegedly shot down, including seven over the territory of the Rostov region.