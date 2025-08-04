Explosion at substation in Berdiansk de-energized occupants' repair base – intelligence source

The incident at the substation cut off electricity supplies to the former Berdiansk Harvesters plant, which is used by Russians, an interlocutor told LIGA.net

Russian occupier in Berdiansk (Illustrative photo from 2022: EPA)

On August 3, an explosion occurred at a power substation in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, which cut off power to the invaders' repair base, said LIGA.net an intelligence interlocutor.

"In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, late in the evening of August 3, an explosion occurred at a power substation supplying electricity to the industrial facilities of the former Berdiansk Harvesters plant. After the occupation of the city, the Russian military turned the plant's workshops into a large repair base and a storage facility for military equipment, weapons and personnel of the Russian army," he said.

According to the interlocutor, local residents were the first to post about the powerful explosion on social media, and later eyewitnesses posted videos and information on social media that one of the city's substations caught fire for unknown reasons, and some nearby streets lost power.

As a result of the explosion and subsequent fire on the transformers, the substation that supplied electricity to the occupiers' military equipment repair facility was put out of commission, and the final consequences of the explosion and the amount of damage are being clarified, the interlocutor concludes LIGA.net.

He did not specify what exactly caused the explosion.

