Defense forces destroy Russian S-300 in Zaporizhzhia region

Destruction of the S-300 reduces the ability of the Russians to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure

S-300 (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Recently, the Defense Forces destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces in Zaporizhzhia region. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military conducted a precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of the operation, the occupiers' S-300 was destroyed by long-range firepower.

The General Staff noted that the elimination of the complex significantly reduces the occupiers' long-range firepower and reduces their ability to shell the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the region.

REFERENCE. The S-300 is a family of Soviet medium-range air defense systems. Serial production of the system under the S-300PT index began in 1975. In 1978, tests of the system were completed, and in 1979, the first S-300 regiment was put on combat duty. Depending on the specific type of installation and interceptor missiles, the maximum range can be 150, 200, or 300 kilometers. Russians use such systems as air defense and for shelling Ukrainian cities.