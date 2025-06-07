Ukraine recently destroyed three Iskander installations in Russia – Zelenskyy

The President noted that "it was simply the destruction of murderers"

Launch of the Iskander missile (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The other day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed three Russian Iskander missiles in the Bryansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specified this data in an evening address.

The Head of State heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, primarily on the actions of the Ukrainian military on the front line.

"There is something to be thankful for. Our soldiers this week successfully destroyed Russian positions – the very positions from which they struck at Ukraine, at our communities, at our people. The other day, three Iskander installations were destroyed – it was the destruction of simply murderers," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the defenders shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet and damaged the occupiers' military helicopters.

"There are also new attacks on Russian military logistics and airfields. This helps our defense – every complication for Russia is important for us," the president concluded.