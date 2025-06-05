Defense forces hit several Iskander systems in Russia – video
The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, have destroyed Iskander missile systems in the Bryansk region. This was reported by General Staff.
The strike targeted the area where a unit of the 26th Missile Brigade of the Russian Missile Forces was concentrated. Occupants from the area of the town of Kintsi, Bryansk region, tried to strike at Ukraine, probably at Kyiv.
"Thanks to effective reconnaissance and the coordinated work of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, the targets were successfully defeated," the General Staff noted .
As a result of the work of the Ukrainian military, one missile launcher detonated and two more were likely damaged. The results are currently being finalized .
