Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian Su-35 in Kursk region – video
The Ukrainian military has shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk sector. This was reported by The Air Force of Ukraine.
The enemy aircraft was shot down in the morning of June 7 as a result of a successful operation by the Air Force. No other details were provided by the military.
The fate of the fighter's crew is unknown.
For more information:. The Su-35 is a Russian multi-role, ultra-maneuverable fighter developed in 2008. Its range is from 1580 to 4500 km. It is used to suppress air defense systems and launch the X-31P and X-58 anti-aircraft missiles.The aircraft can carry air-to-air, air-to-ground, anti-ship and anti-radar missiles, as well as guided and unguided bombs.
- , on June 3, Russia lost 41 aircraft as a result of Operation "Spider Web" , the General Staff reported.
- On June 5, the Defense Forces hit several Iskander systems in Russia's Bryansk region.