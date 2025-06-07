Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian Su-35 in Kursk region – video

The fate of the fighter's crew is unknown

Su-35 (Illustrative photo: wikimedia)

The Ukrainian military has shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk sector. This was reported by The Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy aircraft was shot down in the morning of June 7 as a result of a successful operation by the Air Force. No other details were provided by the military.

For more information:. The Su-35 is a Russian multi-role, ultra-maneuverable fighter developed in 2008. Its range is from 1580 to 4500 km. It is used to suppress air defense systems and launch the X-31P and X-58 anti-aircraft missiles.The aircraft can carry air-to-air, air-to-ground, anti-ship and anti-radar missiles, as well as guided and unguided bombs.