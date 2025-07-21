On July 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system and a Nebo-M radar system in the Belgorod region. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The long-range firepower successfully destroyed a Russian S-300P air defense system in the Belgorod region, which significantly reduced the coverage area of Russian long-range air defense in the region," the military said.

In the same area, Ukrainian troops also hit the Nebo-M radar system, which critically affected its functionality and at the same time reduced the operational capabilities of the neighboring 5H66M radar, the General Staff said.

The military noted that such strikes significantly weaken the Russian air defense system, reducing the occupiers' ability to cover their troops and infrastructure, and facilitate Ukrainian operations.

"The weakening of these systems directly supports our efforts to reduce Russia's ability to wage aggressive war and attack civilians and civilian infrastructure of our country," the General Staff added.

The command announced the continuation of such strikes.





The cost of one Nebo-M system is estimated at more than $100 million, as of October 2024, the invaders had only 10 serviceable complexes of this type. The S-300, depending on the modification, has a claimed range of up to 300 km against aerodynamic targets (e.g., cruise missiles) and 40 km for ballistic targets. The occupiers also use these systems to shell Ukrainian cities.