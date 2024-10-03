Ukrainian forces hit $100 million Nebo-M Russian radar with ATACMS missiles

The Russian military has only 10 serviceable systems of this type left, the Ukrainian General Staff noted

"Nebo-M" radar (Photo: General Staff)

Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Russian Nebo-M'radar station with ATACMS missiles, significantly reducing the enemy's air defense capabilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered a successful strike with ATACMS ballistic missiles on the Russian radar station. The destruction of this radar station substantially reduces the aggressor's ability to detect, track, and intercept aerial and ballistic targets.

The Nebo-M radar station is a highly complex object that operates in stealth mode, scanning the horizon for aerial targets.

According to available information, Russia has only 10 operational systems of this type left, each valued at over $100 million.

The military stated that the destruction of this radar station will create a favorable "air corridor" for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

In July, SBU fighters discovered and adjusted fire on a Russian long-range detection radar 39N6 Kasta-2E2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On September 21, the General Staff reported the destruction of a Russian Podlet radar station, which was detecting air targets in the direction of a military depot in Krasnodar Krai.