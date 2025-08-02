On Saturday, August 2, a car carrying occupants exploded in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, killing five Russian army soldiers. This was reported to by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and published a corresponding video.

The operation was carried out by military intelligence in cooperation with the resistance movement.

According to the GUR, a minibus with fighters of the Akhmat occupation unit inside exploded on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied Melitopol. The detonation killed all five passengers.

In addition, the explosion wounded two invaders who were in a neighboring car, and destroyed a mobile electronic warfare complex.