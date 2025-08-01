Trump orders deployment of nuclear submarines in response to Medvedev's threats
President of the United States Donald Trump said that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in the respective regions in response to nuclear threats by Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The politician wrote about this published in its social network Truth Social.
"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," the US chief of staff wrote.
Trump noted that words "are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences" and expressed hope that "this will not be one of those instances."
Earlier, on July 28, Medvedev wrote on social network X that "Trump is playing ultimatum with Russia, and each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war with his own country." He also "warned" the US president "not to follow the path of Sleepy Joe."
"Let’s tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!" replied him the American president on July 31.
Reacting to this, Medvedev resorted to nuclear threats, "advising" the US president to "remember his favorite Walking Dead movies, as well as how dangerous the Dead Hand, which does not exist in nature, can be."
"Dead Hand" ("Perimeter" system) is a system created in the USSR for automatic control of a massive nuclear strike to be launched in response to a US attack. It is a backup communication system in case other lines are destroyed by the first US strike. The complex was created at the height of the Cold War in the 1970s.
In 2011, the commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, Karakayev, stated that Perimeter existed and was on alert. In 2018, the former Chief of the Main Staff of this branch of the military, Yesin, stated that this system would be ineffective in the event of a US strike if the US deployed its short- and medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe.
- At the end of June, Trump and Medvedev already had a dispute on social media because Putin's ally hinted at supplying nuclear weapons to Iran. In the end, Medvedev stated that the aggressor country had no plans to do so.
- On July 28, Bloomberg reported, citing data from military analysts and open sources, stated that the US likely to deploy nuclear bombs in the UK for the first time since 2008, thus making it clear to dictator Putin that "they remain committed to European security."
- American nuclear bombs in Europe are deployed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Turkey, reported at the beginning of the year, the non-profit organization Federation of American Scientists (FAS).
- Also on the evening of August 1, Trump published data showing that in the last seven months of 2025 Russia has lost at least 14 times as many troops as Ukraine.
