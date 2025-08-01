Russia's losses are at least 14 times greater than Ukraine's in 2025, according to Trump's data
In the last seven months of 2025, Russia lost at least 14 times as many military personnel as Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data, published by the president of US Donald Trump in his social network Truth Social.
"I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH! Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly. They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing," the US leader wrote (capitalization by the author).
Trump noted that Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in a smaller number, due to Russian attacks on Kyiv and other cities.
"This is a War that should have never happened — This is Biden's War not "TRUMP's". I’m just here to see if I can stop it!" – summarized the US president, traditionally accusing his predecessor in office.
- In January 2025, then-Pentagon chief Austin reported that Russian losses had exceeded two-thirds of the total number of Russian troops before the start of the great war – at that time, this number was more than 700,000 military personnel.
- In February, president Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 46,000 Ukrainian defenders have died, more than 380,000 soldiers have been wounded, and more than 10,000 are missing or in Russian captivity.
- According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of August 1, 2025, the Russian Federation has lost about 1,054,200 occupants killed and wounded.
