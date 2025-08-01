The US president said that the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to 112,500 soldiers, and Ukraine – 8,000 soldiers, but this does not include missing persons

In the last seven months of 2025, Russia lost at least 14 times as many military personnel as Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data, published by the president of US Donald Trump in his social network Truth Social.

"I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH! Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly. They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing," the US leader wrote (capitalization by the author).

Trump noted that Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in a smaller number, due to Russian attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

"This is a War that should have never happened — This is Biden's War not "TRUMP's". I’m just here to see if I can stop it!" – summarized the US president, traditionally accusing his predecessor in office.