Zelenskyy's team estimated 100% of Trump's tariffs: Hardly anyone will choose Russian oil over trade with the US

If the new tariffs go into effect in early September, Russia could lose $30 billion by the end of 2025, Zelenskyy's envoy tells LIGA.net

Donald Trump (Illustrative photo: JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

Announced by the leader of the United States Donald Trump 100% tariffs will reduce Moscow's revenues as other countries will refuse to buy its oil, said in an interview with LIGA.net presidential commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"A one hundred percent tariff on goods from a country that buys Russian oil essentially forces the country to either almost completely abandon trade with America or to give up Russian oil. I will be very surprised if the choice is made in favor of Russia," the official said.

Therefore, he added, the Ukrainian government expects that in this form, this sanction can "quickly enough" reduce Russia's ability to earn money on oil exports – we are talking about $12-13 billion a month.

Accordingly, if such a rule is adopted in early September, and it starts working immediately, Moscow could lose, for example, $30 billion by the end of the year, Vlasyuk said.

"Another issue is that Russian oil accounts for about 12% of the global market. If all this oil disappears from the market, one of the scenarios could be that the price of oil will rise. How OPEC reacts to this could mean a lot," added the presidential envoy.

When asked whether the US would impose the promised sanctions, the official said that this would "inevitably happen" given the current dynamics of Russian aggression.