Zelenskyy's team estimated 100% of Trump's tariffs: Hardly anyone will choose Russian oil over trade with the US
Announced by the leader of the United States Donald Trump 100% tariffs will reduce Moscow's revenues as other countries will refuse to buy its oil, said in an interview with LIGA.net presidential commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.
"A one hundred percent tariff on goods from a country that buys Russian oil essentially forces the country to either almost completely abandon trade with America or to give up Russian oil. I will be very surprised if the choice is made in favor of Russia," the official said.
Therefore, he added, the Ukrainian government expects that in this form, this sanction can "quickly enough" reduce Russia's ability to earn money on oil exports – we are talking about $12-13 billion a month.
Accordingly, if such a rule is adopted in early September, and it starts working immediately, Moscow could lose, for example, $30 billion by the end of the year, Vlasyuk said.
"Another issue is that Russian oil accounts for about 12% of the global market. If all this oil disappears from the market, one of the scenarios could be that the price of oil will rise. How OPEC reacts to this could mean a lot," added the presidential envoy.
When asked whether the US would impose the promised sanctions, the official said that this would "inevitably happen" given the current dynamics of Russian aggression.
- On July 28, Trump shortened his 50-day ultimatum to Putin: he now gave the dictator "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace deal, otherwise, secondary tariffs will be applied to buyers of Russian resources.
- The very next day, the US president said that Putin has 10 days to end the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the US president believes that the settlement of the war in Ukraine will take a long time.
- On July 31, US diplomat Kelly said that the agreement between Russia and Ukraine must be achieved by August 8, otherwise, the United States will be ready to take additional measures to ensure peace. He also said that China had handed over to Russia drone and cruise missile technology among the support it provides to the military machine of the aggressor country.
