Trump gave Russia "10 or 12 days" to resolve the war

The US President said he would announce his decision on this "tonight or tomorrow"

Donald Trump (Photo: Tolga Akme/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump has shortened the deadline he gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in mid-July to conclude a peace deal – now it will be "10 or 12 days." He made the statement at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Guardian quoted.

Trump was asked about his previous comments on Russia and shortening the deadline for a peace deal on Ukraine. He said he would shorten the deadline to "10 or 12 days".

"I'm going to set a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from now. There's no point in waiting. It's been 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we're just not seeing any progress," Trump said.

"He [Putin] has to make a deal," the US president continued, threatening to impose secondary tariffs on Russia.

When asked again about his new deadline of 10-12 days, he said he would confirm the exact time "tonight or tomorrow".

"There's no reason to wait. If you know what the answer is, why wait?" said Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump threatened to shorten the deadline he gave the Russian dictator for a peace deal. However, he did not mention any specific figures at the time.