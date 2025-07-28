Trump threatens to shorten Putin's 50-day deadline for peace deal

The US President reiterates that he is "very disappointed" with the Russian dictator

Donald Trump with the Starmer family (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to shorten the deadline given to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace deal. Trump made the statement during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, according to Sky News.

"We've discussed it, you and I [Starmer] have discussed it many times, and we thought we had resolved it," Trump said, referring to Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Trump, and then Putin "goes out and starts launching missiles at some cities, like Kyiv, and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or somewhere else".

The US President repeats his thesis that he is very disappointed with the Russian dictator.

"We will have to think about whether I will reduce the 50 days I gave him to a smaller number, because I think I already know the answer," he emphasized.

On July 28, Trump greets Starmer at a golf club in Turnberry, western Scotland. The British prime minister arrived there with his wife Victoria Starmer.

Downing Street reports that the leaders will discuss "accelerating implementation" of the US-UK tariff agreement.

Also on the agenda is an end to the "untold suffering and hunger in Gaza" and the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.