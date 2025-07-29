Trump gives Russia 10 days to resolve war against Ukraine
US President Donald Trump says he is giving Russia 10 days to end its war against Ukraine, otherwise he will use tariffs and other measures to influence the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the American leader reported in an interview with journalists before leaving Scotland.
"Do you want a big scoop? 10 days from today. We have a sensation. And then, you know, we'll impose tariffs and other measures, and I don't know if it will affect Russia, because he (Vladimir Putin – ed.) obviously wants to continue the war," the US president said.
Trump said that he did not know whether the US tariffs and other sanctions measures would affect Russia's decision to stop the war against Ukraine, but that the US would impose them.
"It may or may not affect them, but it's possible," Trump said.
- july 14, Trump gives Russia 50 days to conclude peace agreementotherwise, he threatened to impose secondary duties on countries that buy resources from the aggressor state.
- on July 28, Trump shortened his 50-day ultimatum to Putin: he now gave the dictator "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace deal, otherwise, secondary duties will be applied to buyers of Russian resources.
- The US President also stated that he is "not so interested" in talking to Putin anymore, since Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine with its attacksand noted that the Russian economy is "not that great" and is just going through a hard time right now.
- on July 29, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that despite this ultimatum, Russia is not going to end the war against Ukraine. In response, the head of the OP Yermak called for peace through strength.
Comments (0)