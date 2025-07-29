Trump gives Russia 10 days to resolve war against Ukraine

The US President said he did not know whether the duties would affect Russia's decision to stop the war, but the US would impose them anyway

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump says he is giving Russia 10 days to end its war against Ukraine, otherwise he will use tariffs and other measures to influence the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the American leader reported in an interview with journalists before leaving Scotland.

"Do you want a big scoop? 10 days from today. We have a sensation. And then, you know, we'll impose tariffs and other measures, and I don't know if it will affect Russia, because he (Vladimir Putin – ed.) obviously wants to continue the war," the US president said.

Trump said that he did not know whether the US tariffs and other sanctions measures would affect Russia's decision to stop the war against Ukraine, but that the US would impose them.

"It may or may not affect them, but it's possible," Trump said.