"Break the face to the dictatorship". Zelenskyy's team responds to Russia's refusal of Trump's ultimatum
After Russia rejected the ultimatum of US leader Donald Trump, the Ukrainian authorities called for peace through force. This message published head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak.
"Russia has chosen war, disguising it as 'protecting its interests'. In reality, Russia continues to promote a strategy of destroying Ukraine as a state. Because this is the only "Russian interest," he wrote.
According to Yermak, Russia's "such impudence" is only possible because the aggressor country receives direct assistance from North Korea and Iran, and circumvents sanctions with the help of the Global South.
"As a rule, a terrorist with a broken face speaks differently," the head of the OP noted.
He emphasized that today Russia is challenging not only Ukraine and Europe, but also the United States.
Vladimir Putin's regime is unable to stop the war – it can be done "through force, through the broken face of the dictatorship," the official concluded.
Earlier, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that despite Trump's new ultimatum Russia will continue war against Ukraine to allegedly "protect its interests, but is interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict."
- On July 28, Trump shortened his 50-day ultimatum to Putin: he now gave the dictator "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace deal, otherwise, secondary duties will be applied to buyers of Russian resources.
- The US President also stated that he is "not so interested" in talking to Putin anymore, since Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine with its attacks, and noted that the Russian economy is "not that big" and is just going through a hard time right now.
- In response, President Zelenskyy thanked Trump and said: "The clear position and expressed determination on the part of the US President at a time when strength can change a lot for the sake of true peace".
- The next day, Zelenskyy noted that the Russians continued to strike in Ukraine and kill civilians even after Trump's new ultimatum, and called for sanctions pressure on Moscow to end the war.
