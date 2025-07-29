Moscow has "such insolence" only because it receives direct aid from DPRK and Iran and circumvents sanctions with the help of the Global South, says OP chief

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

After Russia rejected the ultimatum of US leader Donald Trump, the Ukrainian authorities called for peace through force. This message published head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak.

"Russia has chosen war, disguising it as 'protecting its interests'. In reality, Russia continues to promote a strategy of destroying Ukraine as a state. Because this is the only "Russian interest," he wrote.

According to Yermak, Russia's "such impudence" is only possible because the aggressor country receives direct assistance from North Korea and Iran, and circumvents sanctions with the help of the Global South.

"As a rule, a terrorist with a broken face speaks differently," the head of the OP noted.

He emphasized that today Russia is challenging not only Ukraine and Europe, but also the United States.

Vladimir Putin's regime is unable to stop the war – it can be done "through force, through the broken face of the dictatorship," the official concluded.

Earlier, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that despite Trump's new ultimatum Russia will continue war against Ukraine to allegedly "protect its interests, but is interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict."