Zelenskyy: The determination expressed by the US President is very timely
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President of the United States To Donald Trump for the timely reduction of the term by 50 days, which he previously mentioned to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin for the conclusion of a peace agreement. He wrote about this on the X network.
"A clear position and expressed determination from the US President are very timely, when the power to change things for the sake of real peace is so important," Zelenskyy said.
The President also thanked Trump for his "focus on saving lives and stopping this terrible war."
"Ukraine remains committed to peace and will continue to work with the United States to make both our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous," the president wrote.
In the evening appeal or address or request Zelensky added that Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible with Trump in order to "end this war with dignity and lasting peace".
- On July 14, Trump gave Russia 50 days to conclude peace agreement, otherwise he threatened secondary tariffs for countries that buy resources from the aggressor state.
- July 28, Trumpreduced the term or shortened the termThe deadline given to Putin to conclude a peace agreement – now it will be "10 or 12 days".
