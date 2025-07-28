Zelenskyy: The determination expressed by the US President is very timely

The President thanked his American counterpart for shortening the deadline for Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President of the United States To Donald Trump for the timely reduction of the term by 50 days, which he previously mentioned to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin for the conclusion of a peace agreement. He wrote about this on the X network.

"A clear position and expressed determination from the US President are very timely, when the power to change things for the sake of real peace is so important," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked Trump for his "focus on saving lives and stopping this terrible war."

"Ukraine remains committed to peace and will continue to work with the United States to make both our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous," the president wrote.

In the evening appeal or address or request Zelensky added that Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible with Trump in order to "end this war with dignity and lasting peace".