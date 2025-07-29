After Trump's ultimatum, Russians continued to attack Ukraine and kill civilians – Zelenskyy

The president noted that Ukraine welcomed Trump's efforts and determination to achieve peace, and that sanctions pressure on Moscow was needed to end the war

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region (Photo: SES)

Russians continued to strike in Ukraine and kill civilians even after a new ultimatum from the US leader Donald Trump, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his social networks.

"Yesterday, president Trump said very important words about how the Russian leadership is wasting the world's time by talking about peace while killing people. We all want a real peace, a decent and lasting peace: Ukraine and the whole of Europe, the United States, many decent leaders and countries around the world who support us. Everyone needs peace in international relations and predictability in life. Everyone, but not Russia," the head of state wrote.

He noted that it is now known that the Russian army killed 22 people over the past 24 hours, when "everyone felt hopeful that the killings would end"; another 85 people were wounded, and 73 Ukrainian towns and villages were under attack by the occupiers.

Zelenskyy added that at two o'clock in the morning on July 29, the Russians launched a missile strike on the territory of the city hospital in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovs'k region: "Three people were killed by this strike, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, she was only 23 years old."

"At the end of yesterday, almost at midnight, Russian aviation struck with bombs on the territory of a penal colony in Zaporizhzhia region. It was a deliberate, targeted, non-random attack. The Russians could not help but know that they were hitting civilians in this colony. There are many dead, 43 more people were wounded, and among them there are people with very serious injuries," the President said.

The head of state emphasized that the occupiers had launched this strike after "the United States' absolutely clear position, supported by the world, that Russia must end this war and turn to diplomacy was voiced".

"Every killing of our people by Russians, every Russian strike, when there could have been a ceasefire long ago if Russia had not refused, all this shows that Moscow deserves very tough, really painful, and therefore fair and effective sanctions pressure. They must be forced to stop killing and peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked all those who helped in this effort and added that Ukraine welcomed Trump's efforts and his "determination to achieve peace."

"We thank all the leaders who help defend Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Peace is possible. But only when Russia stops the war that it started and stops abusing people," the Ukrainian president summarized.