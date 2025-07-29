In Kamianske, a 23-year-old pregnant woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on a hospital

Russia kills pregnant woman and two others with missile in Dnipro region

Photo: SES

In Kamianske, Dnipro region, where Russia struck with a missile on the night of July 29, three people have been reported dead. This was reported by to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Russians launch missile attack on city hospital at 02:00.

In the morning, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about two dead and five injured, including a pregnant.

Later, Zelensky reported three dead - one of them was pregnant. Her name was Diana, she was 23 years old.

In total, the Russian army killed 22 people in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Another 85 people were wounded. Russian strikes hit 73 Ukrainian towns and villages.

Zelenskyy stressed that yesterday, July 28, very important words were said by US President Donald Trump about how the Russian leadership is wasting the world's time, talking about peace and killing people at the same time .

"We all want a real peace, a decent and lasting peace: Ukraine and the whole of Europe, the United States, many decent leaders and countries in the world that support us. Everyone needs peace in international relations and predictability in life. Everyone, but not Russia," Zelenskyy emphasized and called for effective sanctions pressure on Russia.