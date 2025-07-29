Russians kill 16 people in colony in Zaporizhzhia region

Ivan Fedorov (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration)

On the night of July 29, Russians attacked one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia region, killing and injuring dozens of people. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional administration, Ivan Fedorov.

He said that 16 people were killed and 35 others were wounded in the Russian strike. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Fedorov added that the premises of the institution were destroyed. Private houses nearby were also damaged.

Fedorov said that in total, the occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia district eight times at night, first with high-explosive aircraft bombs. The penal colony is one of the facilities that came under attack.

Zaporizhzhia region is under Russian shelling every day. On July 19, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the regional center due to a Russian attack.

On the night of July 20, the occupiers shelled the region with rocket artillery and drones. Three victims are known.